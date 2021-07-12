Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,062 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Callaway Golf worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after buying an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 111,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

ELY stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.