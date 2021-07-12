Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229,677 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $196,000.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

