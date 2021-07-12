Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $110,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $184,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

