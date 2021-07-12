Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Trupanion worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $56,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $113,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,409 shares of company stock worth $2,043,588. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -262.81 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

