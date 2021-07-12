Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $582,421.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

