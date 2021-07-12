Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) Major Shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel Acquires 894,793 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 894,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,644,492.09. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CRCT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.15. 21,948 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

