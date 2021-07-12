Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $789.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

