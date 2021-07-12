CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $144.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

