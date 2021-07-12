CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) Director Sells $1,266,100.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00.

CRSP traded down $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.76. 59,990 shares of the stock traded hands.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.