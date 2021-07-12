Crocs, Inc. (NYSE:CROX) Director Sells $131,095.80 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NYSE:CROX) Director Doreen A. Wright sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $131,095.80.

Shares of NYSE:CROX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.61. 703,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,343. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $118.68.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

