Crocs, Inc. (NYSE:CROX) Director Sells $131,095.80 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NYSE:CROX) Director Doreen A. Wright sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $131,095.80.
Shares of NYSE:CROX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.61. 703,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,343. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $118.68.
About Crocs
Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.