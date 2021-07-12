Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:CCRN) Director Sells $1,021,800.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00.
Shares of CCRN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 191,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,577. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $18.90.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.