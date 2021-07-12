CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) CFO Sells $4,024,113.84 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.58. 70,286 shares of the stock traded hands.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

