CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 7,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.79. 2,142,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,529. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

