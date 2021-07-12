Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,253,584 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.46% of Crown Castle International worth $344,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,302,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,314,000 after buying an additional 99,465 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $326,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $201.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $202.46. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

