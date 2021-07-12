Crown (CCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a twelve month low of $64.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.