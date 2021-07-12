Crowny Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Crowny has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $104,853.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00112207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00159188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,036.21 or 0.99563756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.74 or 0.00957604 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

