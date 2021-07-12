CryptoPing Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $16.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00044515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00159365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,965.31 or 1.00122977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.31 or 0.00960707 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

