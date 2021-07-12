Css Llc/Il Acquires 3,310 Shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $13,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:MIE traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.03. 230,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Get Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.