Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Up 8.8%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60. 1,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 265,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

