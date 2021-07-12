CustomContractNetwork 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $98,763.57 and approximately $10.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00402994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.