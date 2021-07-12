CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,953,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 521,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 64,193 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.84. 98,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

