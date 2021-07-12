Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NYSE:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NYSE:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00.
Shares of NYSE:CYTK traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,399 shares.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.