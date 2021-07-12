DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $10.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.72. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.20.

Shares of COST opened at $412.37 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $414.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

