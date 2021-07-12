DAFNA Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of MEI Pharma worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 474,569 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $6,729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 193,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEIP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,971. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. Research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

