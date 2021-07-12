Daniel Bradbury Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $710,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTL traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 170,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,688. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.