Daniele Addis Sells 28,570 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:CCRN) SVP Daniele Addis sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $481,975.90.

CCRN stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 191,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,575. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

