Daniele Addis Sells 28,570 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:CCRN) SVP Daniele Addis sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $481,975.90.
CCRN stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 191,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,575. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $18.90.
About Cross Country Healthcare
