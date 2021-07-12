Danone (DANOY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS: DANOY) recently:

6/29/2021 – Danone had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/28/2021 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

6/25/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/23/2021 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

6/15/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/15/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/9/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/26/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2021 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/13/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. 191,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.76. Danone S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.946 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

