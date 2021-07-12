DAO Maker (DAO) Tops One Day Volume of $2.13 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00004732 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $57.51 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00112233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00157655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.68 or 1.00149308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.00965710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002841 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,177,258 coins and its circulating supply is 36,681,278 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, "After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. "

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

