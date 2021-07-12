DAOBet Reaches Market Cap of $354,154.38 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $354,154.38 and approximately $26.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,073.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.30 or 0.01452229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00418109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.