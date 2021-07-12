DAOstack Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $375,808.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,660.70 or 1.00204233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007323 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

