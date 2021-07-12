Dash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $371.93 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $126.84 or 0.00383145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.83 or 0.01660916 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,227,836 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

