Datamine (DAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $575,770.63

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $575,770.63 and $21,897.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00230807 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001475 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.84 or 0.00810192 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,714,964 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.