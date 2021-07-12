Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $330,432.89 and approximately $3,800.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00112133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00158999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,221.36 or 1.00132491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.50 or 0.00959977 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 602,635 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

