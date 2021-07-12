DATx (DATX) Hits Market Cap of $914,675.81

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $914,675.81 and $156,559.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.00889659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005416 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

