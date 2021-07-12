David J. Henshall Sells 5,860 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $674,837.60.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $113.97. 1,094,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.