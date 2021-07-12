David John Henry Sells 1,635 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NYSE:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NYSE:NTGR) SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $62,636.85.

Shares of NYSE NTGR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. 8,810 shares of the company traded hands.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.