David Joseph Gaffin Sells 13,500 Shares of Alkermes plc (NYSE:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NYSE:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALKS traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $24.91. 2,198,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,919. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

