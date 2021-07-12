David K. Morgan Buys 3,000 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NYSE:IIIV) Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NYSE:IIIV) Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.03. 60,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,497. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

