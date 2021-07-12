DDKoin Price Reaches $0.56 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $957,541.60 and approximately $13,094.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000181 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008396 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002918 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004236 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

