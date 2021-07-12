Deeper Network (DPR) Price Reaches $0.0683

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $26.38 million and $1.94 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00162572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.78 or 1.00002053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.08 or 0.00975199 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

