DeepOnion One Day Volume Reaches $5,449.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $7.05 million and $5,449.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00053217 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00032273 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,532,428 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

