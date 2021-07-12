DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00112207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00159188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,036.21 or 0.99563756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.74 or 0.00957604 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

