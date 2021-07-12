Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon Acquires 4,500 Shares

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00.

NYSE DCTH traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.16. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

