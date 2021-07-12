Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells $20,814,000.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $20,814,000.00.

Shares of DELL traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.13. 2,053,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,167. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 271.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

