Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post sales of $32.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $5.61 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 448.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $100.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $84.31 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,106,730 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after buying an additional 7,260,866 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after buying an additional 804,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after acquiring an additional 188,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI opened at $72.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.10 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

