Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. 75,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,171,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

