Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 231.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Denny’s worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DENN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.15, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

