Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $725,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

CSTL stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.37 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.