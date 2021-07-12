Derek M. Meisner Sells 4,166 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $29,162.00.

Shares of XFOR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

