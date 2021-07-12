DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) COO Sells $52,705.64 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $52,705.64.

DMTK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 528,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,530. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.