DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) COO Sells $52,705.64 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $52,705.64.
DMTK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 528,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,530. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.
DermTech Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.